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Logan Webb News: Hard-luck loss in quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Webb (2-3) took the loss Thursday against the Dodgers, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out five.

The All-Star right-hander hardly deserved the loss Thursday, turning in his fourth quality start in his past five outings. Despite the consistent length he's provided, Webb has given up fewer than three runs on just one occasion so far this year. He'll be aiming for better run prevention in his next scheduled appearance in Philadelphia, where Webb will carry a shaky 4.86 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 32:13 K:BB through 37 frames in 2026.

Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants
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