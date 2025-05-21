Fantasy Baseball
Logan Webb headshot

Logan Webb News: Lasts four innings against Royals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Webb (5-4) took the loss Wednesday against Kansas City, allowing six runs (three earned) on 10 hits and no walks with five strikeouts across four innings.

Webb failed to complete five innings for the first time this season, snapping a streak of three consecutive starts of at least seven innings. The 28-year-old also surrendered a season-high 10 hits. Although there aren't many positive takeaways from the outing, Webb didn't walk a batter for the first time since Apr. 18. On the year, Webb owns a 2.67 ERA and a 74:16 K:BB over 67.1 innings. He's lined up to face the Tigers in Detroit early next week.

Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
