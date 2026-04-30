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Logan Webb News: Let down by bullpen in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 9:23pm

Webb allowed one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out six batters over seven innings in a no-decision against Philadelphia in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday.

Webb was excellent in his seven frames, giving up just one run on a first-inning Kyle Schwarber homer. He racked up 13 whiffs and finished with his fifth quality start through seven outings. However, Webb wasn't able to notch the victory, as closer Ryan Walker gave up two runs in the ninth frame to blow a save opportunity. Webb's numbers (4.30 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 2.5 K/BB) haven't been as good this season as in years past, but he's still providing San Francisco with plenty of value by going deep into games, tallying at least six frames in each of his past six starts. He's slated to make his next start at home versus San Diego.

Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants
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