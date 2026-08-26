Logan Webb News: Moved up to start Wednesday
Webb will start Wednesday's game against the Reds, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Giants have decided to flip-flop Webb and Landen Roupp, who will now take the ball Thursday versus the Diamondbacks. Webb will be starting on regular rest after throwing 70 pitches over 2.2 ineffective innings his last time out against the Red Sox.
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