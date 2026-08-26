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Logan Webb News: Moved up to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Webb will start Wednesday's game against the Reds, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants have decided to flip-flop Webb and Landen Roupp, who will now take the ball Thursday versus the Diamondbacks. Webb will be starting on regular rest after throwing 70 pitches over 2.2 ineffective innings his last time out against the Red Sox.

Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants
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