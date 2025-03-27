Logan Webb News: No-decision in opener

Webb didn't factor into the decision in Thursday's win over the Reds, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out five.

Webb showed signs of rust in his season debut -- the right-hander had to contend with traffic throughout the start, eventually conceding three runs on a pair of Jeimer Candelario base hits. The 28-year-old Webb will look for better results in his next outing, currently lined up for next week against Seattle. Webb went 13-10 with a 3.47 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 172 strikeouts at the front of San Francisco's rotation last season.