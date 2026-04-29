Logan Webb headshot

Logan Webb News: Phillies-Giants postponed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Webb and the Giants will not play against the Phillies on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Wednesday's game will move to Thursday as part of a split doubleheader, but it's not yet known which game Webb will take the mound for. The 29-year-old right-hander has posted four quality starts over his last five outings, and over that span he has a 3.94 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB across 32 innings.

Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Webb See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Webb See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Top MLB Betting Picks for April 23: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props
MLB
Top MLB Betting Picks for April 23: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props
Author Image
Chris Toman
6 days ago
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
MLB
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Unlucky Pitchers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Unlucky Pitchers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago