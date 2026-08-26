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Logan Webb News: Quality start wasted by bullpen Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Webb didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 10-9 loss to the Reds, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander produced his 16th quality start of the season on 97 pitches (64 strikes) and seemed comfortably on his way to his ninth win of the season until the Giants' bullpen imploded in the ninth inning and squandered a 9-3 lead. Webb has delivered quality starts in six of eight outings since the All-Star break, posting a 3.42 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 38:10 K:BB over 47.1 innings during that span. He'll look to stay locked in for his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Atlanta.

Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants
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