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Logan Webb News: Reinstated from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

The Giants reinstated Webb (knee) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start against the Rockies on Friday.

Webb has been officially cleared to return from a knee injury that landed him on the 15-day IL in early May. He appeared in just one rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento on May 22, when he allowed one unearned run on two hits and three walks while striking out two across 3.1 innings. Webb had a 5.06 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 48 innings prior to his IL stint, so perhaps he'll be in better form now that he's fully recovered from his knee injury.

Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants
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