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Logan Webb News: Strikes out five in return from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Webb didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Rockies, allowing one run on three hits, three walks and one hit-by-pitch with five strikeouts across 4.1 innings.

Making his first start since May 5 after spending three-plus weeks on the injured list due to right knee bursitis, Webb dealt with plenty of deep counts Friday, as the Rockies fouled off 18 of Webb's 86 pitches. His final pitch was a hit-by-pitch that ended a seven-pitch plate appearance with one out in the fifth. Webb's stuff has looked good this season, but the results haven't been great with a 4.82 ERA and 47:18 K:BB across 52.1 innings. His 58.5 percent groundball rate is in the 96th percentile, and Webb's 34.9 percent chase rate is in the 88th percentile. His next start should come next week in Milwaukee.

Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants
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