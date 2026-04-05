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Logan Webb News: Strong across seven innings Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 9:31pm

Webb didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Mets, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk with three strikeouts across seven innings.

Webb's only blemish was an RBI single allowed to Mark Vientos in the second inning. Webb scattered the seven hits but had a 2-1 lead when he left the game following the seventh inning. Keaton Winn and Erik Miller combined to allow four runs on five hits in the eighth inning to blow Webb's potential win. Webb will take his fourth turn through the rotation Saturday on the road against the Orioles. He has a 5.00 ERA and 15:6 K:BB across 18 innings.

Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants
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