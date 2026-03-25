Logan Webb headshot

Logan Webb News: Takes Opening Day loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Webb (0-1) took the loss versus the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and a walk while striking out seven over five innings.

Webb was roughed up for five runs in the second inning and gave up two more in the fifth before exiting the game. He threw 58 of 86 pitches for strikes, which was right in line with his workload in his last Cactus League start Thursday. The right-hander is a true workhorse for the Giants, having topped 200 innings in three straight years and 30 starts in each of the last four campaigns. He pitched to a 3.22 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 224:46 K:BB over 207 innings in 2025 and should continue to eat innings this season. Webb is tentatively projected to make his second start of the year on the road at San Diego next week.

Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Webb See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Webb See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
5 days ago
World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
MLB
World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
12 days ago
World Baseball Classic DFS: Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
MLB
World Baseball Classic DFS: Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Chris Morgan
19 days ago