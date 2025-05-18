Lou Trivino News: Added to big-league roster

The Dodgers selected Trivino's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.

The right-hander will join the MLB roster just a week after inking a minor-league deal with the Dodgers since Kirby Yates (hamstring) is headed to the injured list. Trivino posted a 5.84 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB over 12.1 innings with San Francisco before being cut loose in early May and latching on with Los Angeles.