Lou Trivino News: Added to roster

The Giants selected Trivino's contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Trivino had been in camp as a non-roster invitee and won a gig with a stellar showing in Cactus League play, as he tossed 9.1 scoreless innings with a 10:4 K:BB. The 33-year-old hasn't pitched in the majors since 2022, as he had to overcome Tommy John surgery and also a shoulder issue.