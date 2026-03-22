Lou Trivino News: Dismissed from bullpen competition

The Phillies reassigned Trivino to minor-league camp Sunday.

Between big-league stops with the Giants, Dodgers and Phillies last season, Trivino accrued a 3.97 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 37:18 K:BB in 47.2 innings, but after reaching free agency this winter, he ultimately settled for a return to Philadelphia on a minor-league deal. The 34-year-old righty fell short in his bid for the Opening Day roster after he was roughed up for nine runs (eight earned) on 11 hits and six walks over nine innings. Unless he chooses to opt out of his contract, Trivino is poised to begin the season as organizational relief depth at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.