Lou Trivino News: Enters open market

Trivino cleared waivers Tuesday and elected free agency, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

After signing a major-league deal with the Orioles on May 4, Trivino was cast off the 40-man roster Sunday and will now return to free agency in search of his next opportunity. The 34-year-old righty allowed six earned runs in just three innings during his time in Baltimore, so he'll likely have to settle for a minor-league deal in the open market.