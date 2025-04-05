Lou Trivino News: Gives up first homer of 2025

Trivino allowed a home run and an additional run on two hits and two walks while striking out one over one inning in Friday's 10-9 extra-innings win over the Mariners.

Trivino entered Friday's matchup with a 5-3 lead in the fifth frame, allowing a walk before giving up a two-out, two-run shot to right field by Jorge Polanco. Additionally, Trivino gave up a single and walked another batter, finishing with 17 strikes on 30 pitches. The 33-year-old struggled Friday, though he was perfect in his first two relief appearances, striking out one and recording a hold over two innings.