Lou Trivino News: No limitations to begin camp

Trivino (elbow) will throw a live batting practice session Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Trivino -- who is attending Giants camp as a non-roster invitee -- confirmed that he's back to full health after he was limited to a handful of rehab appearances in the minors in 2024 while he completed his recovery from May 2023 Tommy John surgery and then battled a shoulder issue in September. During his last healthy MLB season in 2022, Trivino made 64 relief appearances between the Athletics and Yankees, submitting a 4.53 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 67:24 K:BB while collecting 11 saves and four holds across 53.2 innings. He'll likely be vying for a low-leverage relief role in the Giants' Opening Day bullpen.