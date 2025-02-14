Louie Varland News: Likely to move to bullpen

Varland is likely to work as a reliever this spring and try to win a spot in the bullpen, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. "It's very possible that we see a good amount of him out of the bullpen this year," manager Rocco Baldelli said.

However, Baldelli did say the move to the bullpen wasn't certain. If he's kept as a starter, he'd likely begin the season in the minors. He struggled last season as a starter in Triple-A with a 4.75 ERA. As a reliever in 2023 in the majors, he showed promise with a 1.50 ERA in 12 innings with a 17:1 K:BB ratio. If he makes the major league bullpen, he could be a sleeper due to a fastball that can touch triple digits.