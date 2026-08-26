Louis Varland News: Converts 30th save

Varland earned the save in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Royals, allowing two hits and no walks with one strikeout in 1.1 innings.

Varland worked through traffic in both of the innings he pitched in with two runners on with two outs in the eighth and ninth. The 28-year-old got Jac Caglianone to groundout and Isaac Collins to strike out to get out of both jams. The righty has no converted 30 of his 31 save opportunities.