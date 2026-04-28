Louis Varland News: Dominates BoSox for fourth save

Varland collected his fourth save of the season in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Red Sox, striking out the side in a perfect ninth inning.

The Blue Jays called on Varland for the save opportunity for a fourth consecutive time. The 28-year-old right-hander didn't disappoint, getting each batter he faced to strike out swinging while tossing 13 strikes on 15 pitches. Varland has recorded two strikeouts or more in four of his last five outings and sits at 0.56 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 26:4 K:BB across 16 innings. He's Toronto's clear closer, though Jeff Hoffman didn't have a bad night for himself either, striking out two batters while earning a hold for his efforts in the seventh frame.