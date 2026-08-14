Louis Varland headshot

Louis Varland News: Earns save on just four pitches

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:28am

Varland collected his 27th save of the season in Friday's 3-1 win over the Yankees with a perfect ninth inning. He did not record a strikeout.

Friday's AL East clash was a low-scoring affair, and Varland needed only four pitches -- all strikes -- to secure the win for the Blue Jays. The 28-year-old right-hander has logged saves in each of his last three outings and is up to 27 on the year, tied with Aroldis Chapman and David Bednar for third most in the American League behind Bryan Baker (34) and Cade Smith (31). Varland has a 1.28 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over 63.1 innings this season.

Louis Varland
Toronto Blue Jays
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