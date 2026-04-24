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Louis Varland News: Enters closer committee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins announced Friday that Varland will be part of Toronto's closer committee with Jeff Hoffman being demoted as the club's primary closer, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Hoffman, who recorded 37 saves during the 2025 regular season, could still get some usage in the ninth inning, but Varland now appears to be the favorite for saves in Toronto. The right-hander's fantasy upside is still likely to be more limited than a traditional closer, however, with the Blue Jays expected to mix in other relievers for saves in addition to Varland and Hoffman. That being said, Varland has yet to allow an earned run and has a 19:3 K:BB across 13 innings this season, so he could take full reins of the job if he continues that level of dominance.

Louis Varland
Toronto Blue Jays
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