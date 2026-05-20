Louis Varland News: Hangs on for sixth save

Varland secured the save Wednesday against the Yankees, allowing one run on two hits and no walks in the ninth inning. He struck out two.

Varland did allow the potential tying run to get aboard, but he was able to hold on by striking out Amed Rosario to end the game. It was the first time the right-hander yielded an earned run since his April 25 outing versus Cleveland, as he's been mostly exceptional since overtaking Jeff Hoffman as Toronto's closer. Varland has permitted only a pair of earned runs through 25.2 innings, posting a 1.17 WHIP and 37:9 K:BB while converting each of his six save opportunities.