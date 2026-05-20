Louis Varland headshot

Louis Varland News: Hangs on for sixth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 10:43pm

Varland secured the save Wednesday against the Yankees, allowing one run on two hits and no walks in the ninth inning. He struck out two.

Varland did allow the potential tying run to get aboard, but he was able to hold on by striking out Amed Rosario to end the game. It was the first time the right-hander yielded an earned run since his April 25 outing versus Cleveland, as he's been mostly exceptional since overtaking Jeff Hoffman as Toronto's closer. Varland has permitted only a pair of earned runs through 25.2 innings, posting a 1.17 WHIP and 37:9 K:BB while converting each of his six save opportunities.

Louis Varland
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Louis Varland See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Louis Varland See More
Closer Encounters: 2026 Mid-Season Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 Mid-Season Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
3 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
6 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
9 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
13 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
17 days ago