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Louis Varland News: Impressive start to season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Varland struck out the side in a perfect seventh inning during Sunday's loss to the Twins.

It wasn't a particularly high-leverage situation as the Blue Jays were down 8-1 when he took the mound, but Varland still fired 11 of 16 pitches for strikes in another impressive outing. Through eight appearances and nine innings to begin the year, the right-hander has a 0.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB with two holds.

Louis Varland
Toronto Blue Jays
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