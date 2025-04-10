Louis Varland News: Move to bullpen going well

Varland allowed one walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning Thursday against the Royals.

Varland moved to the bullpen this spring and the returns have been encouraging so far as he has a 3.86 ERA and 10:3 K:BB ratio in seven innings. He could be used in higher-leverage spots if he continues his early success. The right-hander struggled last season as a starter in Triple-A with a 4.75 ERA, but he showed promise a reliever in the majors in 2023 with a 1.50 ERA in 12 innings and a 17:1 K:BB.