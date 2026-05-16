Louis Varland headshot

Louis Varland News: Nabs win in extras

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Varland (2-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning victory over the Tigers, allowing two hits and striking out two over two scoreless innings.

Entering a tie game in the ninth inning, Varland gave up a couple singles but prevented Detroit from walking it off, then the right-hander remained on the mound after Toronto pushed across a run in the top of the 10th. Varland has reeled off nine straight appearances without giving up an earned run, and on the season he sports a dazzling 0.38 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 34:9 K:BB over 23.2 innings while converting all five of his save chances since taking over as the Jays' closer.

Louis Varland
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Louis Varland See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Louis Varland See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
4 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
8 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
12 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
15 days ago