Louis Varland News: Nails down fifth save

Varland earned the save in Friday's 2-0 win over the Angels, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Varland was called upon to finish off a team shutout in the ninth inning and did so on just 11 pitches. The 28-year-old has now converted all five of his save chances, establishing himself as the clear favorite for the closer's role in Toronto. He's been stellar this season, allowing just one earned run while posting a 1.07 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB across 19.2 innings.