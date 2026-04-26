Louis Varland News: Notches third save

Varland earned the save in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Guardians, allowing one hit while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

Varland gave up a leadoff single to Chase DeLauter to start the ninth before rebounding to set down the next three Guardians, including back-to-back strikeouts of Steven Kwan and Angel Martinez. Varland looks to have earned the primary closing job i Toronto, as he's converted three straight save chances for the Jays. The right-hander has certainly earned the opportunity, posting a sparkling 0.60 ERA with a 1.07 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB through his first 15 innings this season.