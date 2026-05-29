Louis Varland News: Records four-out save

Garland recorded his eighth save of the season in Thursday's win over the Orioles, allowing one hit over 1.1 innings. He didn't record a strikeout.

Varland entered the game with one out left in the eighth inning and saw catcher Brandon Valenzuela pick off Pete Alonso at first to close out the inning. Varland allowed a one-out single to Leody Taveras in the ninth, but he'd close out the door on a potential comeback by retiring Jackson Holliday with a groundout for the final out of the game. The 28-year-old has gone 8-for-8 in save chances this season while sporting a pristine 0.30 ERA and 1.07 WHIP through 27 appearances (30 innings) this season. Varland is also on a run of 14 straight outings without allowing an earned run dating back to April 26.