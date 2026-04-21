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Louis Varland News: Saves Toronto after Hoffman's dud

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Varland collected the save in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Angels, needing just one pitch to collect the final two outs of the ninth inning.

Jeff Hoffman got the call to protect the team's 4-1 lead in the ninth. However, Hoffman's control was all over the place, hitting two batters and allowing one run and two hits with just one out. That prompted Blue Jays manager John Schneider to quickly turn to Varland to get the team out of a bases-loaded jam, and the latter saved the day for Toronto on just one pitch by getting Nolan Schanuel to ground out into a double play. It was the first save of Varland's career, and the 28-year-old right-hander has yet to give up an earned run across 12.2 innings this season. Given how Schneider went to Varland in an incredibly high-leverage situation, it appears Hoffman's grip on the Blue Jays' closing job has officially slipped.

Louis Varland
Toronto Blue Jays
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