Louis Varland News: Serves up homer Sunday
Varland struck out one and gave up a solo home run to Carson Williams in an inning of relief during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.
Varland has a 5:2 K:BB through 5.1 innings this spring but has been tagged for two homers. Keeping the ball in the yard has been an issue for the right-hander in the past -- he served up 12 homers in only 49.2 innings for the Twins in 2024, leading to a bloated 7.61 ERA -- but he reined in those tendencies last season en route to a 2.97 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and a career-high 23 holds over 74 appearances between Minnesota and Toronto. Varland will begin 2026 as one of the top setup man in front of closer Jeff Hoffman.
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