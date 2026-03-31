Louis Varland News: Stuck with loss Monday
Varland (0-1) took the loss Monday as the Blue Jays fell 14-5 to the Rockies, allowing an unearned run on two hits over 1.1 innings of relief. He struck out three without walking a batter.
The right-hander pitched well in a tough spot, as Varland was called in when Cody Ponce (knee) was removed from the game in the third inning, but the unearned run he gave up in the fourth wound up being the one that put Colorado in the lead for good. Varland's seen a heavy workload early, appearing in three of the Jays' first four games and posted a 0.00 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 5:2 K:BB over 3.1 innings with a hold.
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