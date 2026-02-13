Lourdes Gurriel Injury: Arrives at camp
Gurriel (knee) arrived at camp Thursday and was optimistic about beating his timeline for a return, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
Gurriel, who underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in September of 2025, is currently expected to miss the first two months of the season but told manager Torey Lovullo that he's shooting for Opening Day. Lovullo stressed that Gurriel's return "is not gonna be Opening Day," but the outfielder has graduated to hitting and running. That suggests he could beat the June 1 estimated timeline. The Diamondbacks will explore internal options to replace Gurriel in left field, including 40-man roster options Jorge Barrosa, Jordan Lawlar and Tim Tawa.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lourdes Gurriel See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions9 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target14 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review121 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Hitting Bold Prediction Reviews128 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer146 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lourdes Gurriel See More