Lourdes Gurriel headshot

Lourdes Gurriel Injury: Cactus League action unlikely

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 6:38am

Gurriel (knee) is not expected to appear in a Cactus League game, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

There hasn't been a setback for Gurriel, who is well ahead of schedule in his rehab, but he appears to have run out of time in his quest to make the Opening Day roster. He'll continue to take at-bats on the back fields and hopes for a mid-April debut.

Lourdes Gurriel
Arizona Diamondbacks
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