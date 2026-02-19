Lourdes Gurriel headshot

Lourdes Gurriel Injury: Continues push for Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Gurriel (knee) took live batting practice Tuesday and ran the bases, indicating his return is ahead of schedule, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Gurriel's stated coal is to be ready for Opening Day -- it's the first thing he mentioned to manager Torey Lovullo upon his arrival in camp -- but the manager's comments suggest more caution. Lovullo stated he was blown away by how Gurriel has looked early on, but then added, "I will say, right now, we're going to take it as slowly as we possibly need to, and then plug in where we can." It appears the Diamondbacks are preparing for Gurriel to miss time early in the regular season. Alex Thomas has taken reps in left field -- Gurriel's normal position -- instead of right field. An original thought was that Thomas could fill in for the injured Corbin Carroll (hand), but the club is optimistic Carroll can return in time for the opener.

