Lourdes Gurriel Injury: Hoping to return when eligible

Gurriel's hamstring injury is believed to be fairly minor, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday the hope is Gurriel will be able to return from the injured list when first eligible.

Gurriel injured his hamstring while sliding to make a catch in the outfield Friday, leading to his placement on the 10-day IL. It sounds like both the player and team expect him back when he's first eligible to return on June 2, but in the meantime, Tommy Troy will get a look in left field for the Diamondbacks.