Lourdes Gurriel headshot

Lourdes Gurriel Injury: Kicking off rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Gurriel (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Amarillo on Wednesday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Gurriel has been playing in extended spring training action and is ready to test things out in an official game setting. Working his way back from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, Gurriel will play seven innings for Amarillo in his first game and build up from there. He is expected to be limited to designated hitter duty initially upon his return to the Diamondbacks.

Lourdes Gurriel
Arizona Diamondbacks
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