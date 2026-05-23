Lourdes Gurriel Injury: Lands on injured list
The Diamondbacks placed Gurriel on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left hamstring strain.
Gurriel was pulled from Friday's contest with hamstring tightness after making a sliding catch in the outfield. Further evaluation confirmed that he suffered a strain, so he'll move to the injured list and remain sidelined until at least June 2. In the meantime, Jorge Barrosa and Tim Tawa are the leading candidates for extra playing time in the outfield, and Tommy Troy will come up from Triple-A Reno to replenish the D-backs' outfield depth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lourdes Gurriel See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 914 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lourdes Gurriel See More