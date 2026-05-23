Lourdes Gurriel headshot

Lourdes Gurriel Injury: Lands on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

The Diamondbacks placed Gurriel on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left hamstring strain.

Gurriel was pulled from Friday's contest with hamstring tightness after making a sliding catch in the outfield. Further evaluation confirmed that he suffered a strain, so he'll move to the injured list and remain sidelined until at least June 2. In the meantime, Jorge Barrosa and Tim Tawa are the leading candidates for extra playing time in the outfield, and Tommy Troy will come up from Triple-A Reno to replenish the D-backs' outfield depth.

Lourdes Gurriel
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lourdes Gurriel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lourdes Gurriel See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 9
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 9
Author Image
Dan Marcus
14 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
18 days ago