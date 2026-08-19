Lourdes Gurriel headshot

Lourdes Gurriel Injury: Makes first rehab appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 4:49am

Gurriel (adductor) started in left fieldd and went 0-for-4 with a walk and three strikeouts for Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Gurriel began a rehab assignment with the Aces and played eight innings in the field. The outfielder is in the midst of his third return from the injured list. He missed the start of the season rehabbing from a torn ACL and then suffered a left hamstring injury in May before the adductor hit him in July. The Diamondbacks have a crowded outfield, and there is a question of how Gurriel will fit once he's ready.

Lourdes Gurriel
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lourdes Gurriel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lourdes Gurriel See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
10 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
31 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
46 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
52 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
53 days ago