Lourdes Gurriel Injury: Not ready to return from IL
Gurriel (hamstring) appears on track to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League as soon as next Monday, MLB.com reports.
Though Gurriel is eligible to return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, he'll need some more time to fully heal from the left hamstring injury that he sustained on a sliding catch during a May 22 game against the Rockies. According to the report, Gurriel has resumed running, taking part in outfield drills and taking batting practice against a machine since landing on the IL. He'll likely increase the intensity of his workouts this week before heading out on a rehab assignment and potentially making his return to the Arizona lineup around the middle of June.
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