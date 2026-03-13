Lourdes Gurriel headshot

Lourdes Gurriel Injury: Possible mid-April return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 5:38am

Gurriel (knee) could return to game action by mid-April, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Gurriel is pushing to be ready by Opening Day, and an appearance in a Cactus League game as a designated hitter is still on the table, per Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports. While Gurriel is hopeful to play Opening Day, comments made earlier this spring by manager Torey Lovullo suggest the team will take a more precautionary approach.

Lourdes Gurriel
Arizona Diamondbacks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lourdes Gurriel See More
