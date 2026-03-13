Lourdes Gurriel Injury: Possible mid-April return

Gurriel (knee) could return to game action by mid-April, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Gurriel is pushing to be ready by Opening Day, and an appearance in a Cactus League game as a designated hitter is still on the table, per Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports. While Gurriel is hopeful to play Opening Day, comments made earlier this spring by manager Torey Lovullo suggest the team will take a more precautionary approach.