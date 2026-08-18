Lourdes Gurriel Injury: Ready for rehab assignment
Gurriel (adductor) has been sent to Triple-A Reno to begin a rehab assignment.
Gurriel landed on the 10-day injured list shortly after the All-Star break, but he's ready to test things out in games after going through workouts at the Diamondbacks' spring training facility in Arizona. He should be ready to rejoin the active roster later this month. What's unclear is what Gurriel's role will be upon return, as the Diamondbacks traded for Lars Nootbaar and got Jordan Lawlar back from injury after Gurriel was hurt.
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