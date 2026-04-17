Lourdes Gurriel Injury: Returning Saturday

Gurriel (knee) is expected to return from the injured list Saturday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

After undergoing surgery in September to repair an ACL tear in his right knee, Gurriel began playing in rehab games at Triple-A Reno on Wednesday and has already been given the green light to make his MLB season debut. He will presumably take over as Arizona's primary left fielder, pushing Jorge Barrosa into a bench role.