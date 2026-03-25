Lourdes Gurriel Injury: Sent to IL
The Diamondbacks placed Gurriel (knee) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Gurriel is on the mend from Sept. 11 surgery to address a torn ACL in his right knee and is likely to remain on the shelf for at least the first month of the season. He was cleared earlier this week to serve as a designated hitter in minor-league games on the back fields of spring training but has yet to get the green light to resume playing the outfield. Once he's facing no restrictions defensively, Gurriel could report to an affiliate to begin a rehab assignment.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lourdes Gurriel See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West13 days ago
-
General MLB Article
The Importance of Depth Charts38 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions49 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target54 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lourdes Gurriel See More