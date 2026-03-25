Lourdes Gurriel headshot

Lourdes Gurriel Injury: Sent to IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Diamondbacks placed Gurriel (knee) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Gurriel is on the mend from Sept. 11 surgery to address a torn ACL in his right knee and is likely to remain on the shelf for at least the first month of the season. He was cleared earlier this week to serve as a designated hitter in minor-league games on the back fields of spring training but has yet to get the green light to resume playing the outfield. Once he's facing no restrictions defensively, Gurriel could report to an affiliate to begin a rehab assignment.

Lourdes Gurriel
Arizona Diamondbacks
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