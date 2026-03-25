Lourdes Gurriel headshot

Lourdes Gurriel Injury: Will DH in minor-league games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday that Gurriel (knee) will serve as a designated hitter in the minor-league games, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

The manager added that Gurriel is close to returning to play defense. He's participated in defensive drills and shagging but not yet defended a position in game action.

Lourdes Gurriel
Arizona Diamondbacks
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