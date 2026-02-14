Lourdes Gurriel Injury: Will see time at DH
Gurriel (knee) is expected to split time between designated hitter and left field upon his return from a torn ACL, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports reports.
Gurriel showed up to camp Thursday, appearing to be ahead of schedule in his rehab, and was on the backfields Friday taking batting practice and shagging flyballs as normal. Although he told manager Torey Lovullo that he's aiming to return for Opening Day, the manager put the kibosh that notion. When Gurriel is ready to return, the plan calls for him to DH three-to-four times per week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lourdes Gurriel See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions10 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target15 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review122 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Hitting Bold Prediction Reviews129 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer147 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lourdes Gurriel See More