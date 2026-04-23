Lourdes Gurriel headshot

Lourdes Gurriel News: Absent from Arizona lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Gurriel is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the White Sox.

Gurriel started four straight games after being activated from the injured list following his ACL rehab, going 1-for-16 at the dish. He will get a breather for Thursday's series finale while Jorge Barrosa patrols left field for the Diamondbacks.

Lourdes Gurriel
Arizona Diamondbacks
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