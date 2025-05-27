Fantasy Baseball
Lourdes Gurriel News: Adds steal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Pirates.

Gurriel has logged two steals over his last four games, and he has four multi-hit efforts across his last five contests. The outfielder's surge at the plate has him hitting .245 on the year while adding a .719 OPS, eight home runs, 31 RBI, 19 runs scored, three steals and 12 doubles over 51 games. Gurriel's average is still by far a career low, so he should continue to rebound closer to his normal level of production.

