Lourdes Gurriel News: Adds steal in loss

Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Pirates.

Gurriel has logged two steals over his last four games, and he has four multi-hit efforts across his last five contests. The outfielder's surge at the plate has him hitting .245 on the year while adding a .719 OPS, eight home runs, 31 RBI, 19 runs scored, three steals and 12 doubles over 51 games. Gurriel's average is still by far a career low, so he should continue to rebound closer to his normal level of production.