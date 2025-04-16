Lourdes Gurriel News: Belts two-run shot Wednesday
Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's 6-2 win over Miami.
Gurriel capped off the Diamondbacks' scoring with the team's fourth home run of the game, when he took Tyler Phillips deep to left field for a 415-foot, two-run homer in the eighth inning. It was Gurriel's third homer of the season and his first since April 2 against the Yankees. He has struggled this year, but Wednesday's moon shot may help the veteran outfielder turn the corner.
