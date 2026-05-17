Lourdes Gurriel News: Clouts first homer in win
Gurriel went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 8-6 win over Colorado.
Gurriel had a run-producing single in the third inning and then belted a solo home run in the fifth. It was the first homer of the season for Gurriel, who's had a slow start since being activated off the 60-day injured list in April; however, the bat has showed recent life. He's delivered runs in four of the last five games and is 6-for-20 with three extra base hits and five RBI during that span.
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